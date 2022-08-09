Canadian radio host parts ways with station after verbal abuse allegations

A popular radio host in Toronto is parting ways with the radio station amid verbal abuse allegations.

John Derringer was the host of Derringer in the Morning on Q107 for 22 years and has been “on hiatus” since this spring.

“Q107 and John Derringer have agreed to part ways, effective today,” a statement from the radio station said, adding plans for the show will be forthcoming.

This news comes in the wake of verbal abuse allegations from a former employee of Q107, which is owned by Corus Entertainment.

In May, Jennifer Valentyne released a nearly 13-minute-long video about her time working for the station, alleging harassment and gender discrimination which she suggested ultimately lead to her firing.

“Like so many women, I have put up and shut up,” Valentyne said. “What would you do if a coworker screamed at you, belittled you, called you names, shut you out, brought you to tears, and then laughed when he told you to cry all you want?”

She did not name the company or the radio station in the video.

Q107 and Corus both responded to the allegations by launching an “external investigation” and putting Derringer in the Morning on hiatus.

Shortly after Valentyne posted the video, other former Corus employees came out with similar allegations.

The independent investigation launched by Corus “remains ongoing,” according to Q107’s latest statement.