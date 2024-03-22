Harder, faster, stronger: Olympics lifts no-sex rule for their athletes

The Olympics have been known for many things since their inception: incredible athletic performances, unabashed nationalism, and usually at least a scandal or three during pretty much every edition of the Games.

But in 2024, the Paris Summer Olympics are bringing back a time-honoured tradition that had been banned for COVID-19 reasons throughout the last two Games — casual sex amongst the athletes.

At the upcoming Games later this year in the French capital, Olympic organizers are preparing their athletes with over a quarter million condoms, as per a recent report.

“We were told 300,000 condoms will be available in the Olympic Village – enough for almost two each for every day of the Games,” Sky News reported earlier this week in an interview with the Olympic organizing committee.

It’s perhaps only fitting that a city known for love is bringing back a tradition as old as the Games themselves.

With an expected 10,500 athletes competing across 329 events in 32 sports, there’s sure to be more than a few taking advantage of the free contraceptives.

Both the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games (held in 2021) and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games placed a ban on intimacy between competitors due to the fear of spreading coronavirus throughout the Olympic Village and the competition venues.

The Olympic Village itself is located seven kilometres north of the centre of Paris, overlapping the communes of Saint-Denis, Ile Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen and less than five minutes away from the Stade de France, as per the official event website.

The Paris Games start on July 26 and run through August 11. Canada is looking to build off a strong performance in Tokyo, where they finished 11th in the overall total medal count with seven gold medals, seven silver medals, and 10 bronze medals for a total of 24.