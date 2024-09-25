Olympic champ makes unusual offer to thief that stole gold medal

In a bizarre turn of events, an Olympic gold medalist has offered to leave his podium prize to the thief who took it — if they simply return it.

Allow us to explain.

László Csongrádi won a gold medal as part of Hungary’s men’s team sabre at the Seoul 1988 Olympics. But nearly four decades after it was awarded to him, the former fencer’s most prized possession was stolen during a recent break-in at his home.

According to the 65-year-old, who was asleep during the burglary on September 10, the thief ignored other valuables in the house and only took the medal. Csongrádi even confronted the suspect before they fled, shouting at them as they ran off.

“He could have taken other important things, but for some reason, [the medal] was all he was interested in,” Csongrádi told Hungarian publication Sportal.

Now, the former fencer is willing to make the culprit a generous offer to get it back.

“Drop [the medal] in the mailbox and if you want, I won’t leave it to a museum in my will, I’ll bequeath it to him,” he said, adding that he’s not interested in punishing the thief, only in getting back what’s so important to him.

Adding to the bizarre nature of the crime, the burglar didn’t even take the medal case, instead leaving it in a paper box in the yard and scattering the rubber bands that held it together.

Csongrádi, who only participated in one Olympics, has been deeply affected by the loss of the athletic accolade, openly expressing his frustration.

“For two weeks, I can’t calm down and be happy, because everything reminds me of my stolen Olympic gold medal! I would give everything to the culprit, just bring back the worthless object that means nothing to him.”

Despite fingerprints found at the scene, local police still have no leads that can identify the suspect.

Still, Csongrádi remains hopeful the thief will reconsider and return the medal. “I don’t want to hurt him… you can negotiate with me,” he said.