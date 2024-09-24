At just 13 years old, Canadian basketball phenom Jeremy Gohier is already making waves on the international stage — and it’s easy to see why.

Standing at a towering 7-foot-3, the Laval, Quebec native recently became an internet sensation after dominating at the MSHTV Camp — an American basketball event known for showcasing the best young talent in the game.

In viral clips from the camp, Gohier — who is already eight inches taller than the average NBA player (6-foot-6) — can be seen dunking effortlessly, blocking shots with ease, and moving smoothly around the court.

His highlights have attracted attention from major platforms like @futureprospectsd1 and @ballislife, both of which shared videos of the teen to their millions of Instagram followers over the past week.

But it’s not just the youngster’s ridiculous frame that has people talking. His unique blend of skills, athleticism, and raw potential has generated buzz far beyond Quebec.

Gohier, who is currently enrolled in the Sport-Études program at Georges-Vanier High School, recently received a Petro-Canada FACE grant, which supports promising Canadian athletes.

The grant opens doors for him to compete at top-level basketball, giving him the chance to showcase his skills at tournaments all over North America. If his development goes well, he has the potential to be a top Division I prospect when he’s eligible for college basketball in just a few years.

Gohier’s literal and figurative rise has sparked comparisons to Olivier Rioux, another towering talent from Quebec. At 7-foot-9, the fellow hooper holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager and is currently playing for the University of Florida.

Much like Rioux, who could become the tallest player in NBA history, Gohier appears to be on a similar trajectory, with many speculating about his potential for greatness. But given that he’s still so young, we’ll have to wait until he’s eligible for the 2030 NBA Draft to see how that journey unfolds.