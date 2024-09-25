Blue Jays fans eat obscene number of hot dogs, breaking a record

While the Blue Jays have struggled to find their footing on the field this season, they just set a franchise record — in the concession stands.

According to statistics provided by the team, during Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox, fans at Rogers Centre devoured enough Loonie Dogs to push the total over 700,000 for the season, marking a new ballpark record.

Over 700,000 Loonie Dogs were consumed this season. 🫡🌭 pic.twitter.com/6z89NSMaep — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 25, 2024

Loonie Dogs Night, presented by Schneiders, has quickly become a staple for Blue Jays fans, drawing large crowds every Tuesday to enjoy $1 hot dogs. What began in 2019 as a promotion for the first Tuesday home game of each month has since evolved into a popular weekly tradition.

Last season, attendees devoured 693,865 hot dogs, but this season, they’ve easily surpassed that — even with a four-dog per-customer limit — with an average of over 56,500 Loonie Dogs consumed each Tuesday.

The hunger peaked on August 29, when a whopping 76,627 hot dogs were sold during a game against Washington, setting an all-time single-game record. Just a few weeks earlier, fans had gobbled up 71,391 glizzies during a matchup with Baltimore.

In the meantime, as the 2024 campaign winds down, the Blue Jays are preparing to show their appreciation for their supporters with Fan Appreciation Weekend. Kicking off on Friday, September 27, fans can look forward to receiving a special Blue Jays FANnel Shirt, along with various activities and opportunities to win unique prizes, including autographed memorabilia.

Already eliminated from playoff contention, Toronto will wrap up the season on Sunday, September 29 with a home game against the Miami Marlins.