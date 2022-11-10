Gold coin discovered in Newfoundland could be the oldest in Canada (PHOTOS)

A gold coin discovered in Newfoundland may be the oldest known English coin ever found in Canada.

The coin was unearthed over the summer by history enthusiast Edward Hynes, according to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

It has been determined that the coin is about 600 years old, predating European contact with North America.

“It’s surprisingly old,” provincial archeologist Jamie Brake told The Canadian Press. “It’s a pretty big deal.”

An exciting discovery on the south coast of the island of Newfoundland! This 600-year-old English gold coin may be the oldest ever found in Canada! Learn more here: https://t.co/lb5sao0gR9 #GovNL pic.twitter.com/PpKVzINCbm — Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation (@TCAR_GovNL) November 9, 2022

So what is this coin, and how did it get here?

According to Paul Berry, former curator of the Bank of Canada’s Currency Museum, the coin is a Henry VI quarter noble.

Minted in London between 1422 and 1427, it would have been worth a lot of money in the 1400s, valued at one shilling and eight pence.

Brake described the coin as a thin circle of solid gold, slightly smaller than a quarter and weighing a little more than a dime.

As for how it wound up on Newfoundland’s South Coast? The government says it’s a mystery.

But Brake’s team of archeologists are on the case, flagging the location where it was found as a site of interest, reported The Canadian Press.

The government is grateful to Hynes for reporting his find to the provincial government as required under the Historic Resources Act.

“I commend Mr. Hynes for recognizing the importance of protecting Newfoundland and Labrador’s heritage resources by reporting his discovery of this very rare artifact, and I encourage others to follow his example,” said Minister of Tourism Steve Crocker in a statement.

“These types of artifacts help us understand and appreciate the history of our province and provide context for those who visit Newfoundland and Labrador from around the world.”

This gold coin beats out a silver coin minted in the 1490s that was previously considered the oldest English coin found in Canada.

It was discovered at Cupids Cove Plantation Provincial Historic Site in 2021.

Coins have been top of mind for Canadians lately, given the passing of Queen Elizabeth, whose face adorns the country’s money.

People got a glimpse of what Canadian coins could look like with the first King Charles coins set to begin circulation in the UK.