There's a new loonie circulating in Canada and it's stunning (PHOTO)

Keep an eye out for any colourful coins that land in your wallet.

The Royal Canadian Mint dropped a new loonie last week to celebrate scientific innovation, and it features the famous inventor of the telephone.

“On the 175th anniversary of his birth, Alexander Graham Bell is being recognized for his numerous breakthrough inventions, and the legacy of innovation he fostered over the many years he spent working and living in Canada,” stated the Royal Canadian Mint in a news release.

The Mint says the legendary inventor is being remembered for his groundbreaking innovations in the world of communications on a new one-dollar commemorative coin which began circulating on October 20.

The new commemorative coin was designed by Canadian artist Christopher Gorey, and it’s stunning, to say the least.

Embossed in the coin is a detailed portrait of Bell on a vibrant blue backdrop with two of his iconic inventions: the HD-4 Hydrofoil and the Silver Dart.

It also includes an engraving of Bell’s signature, as well as the inscription “175 YEARS/ANS” to recognize the anniversary of his birth.

There is both a coloured and uncoloured version of this coin.

“From conceptualizing the telephone in Brantford, Ontario, to pioneering new air and marine craft later in life from Baddeck, Nova Scotia, Canadians can take great pride in their connection to one of history’s greatest inventors,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

A brief history of Bell’s time in Canada

Bell was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1847, and settled with his family in Brantford, Ontario.

There, he developed a passion for problem-solving and science, building a workshop to conduct sound experiments, where the idea for an “electric telephone” first took shape.

In 1871, he accepted a teaching position in Boston, dividing his time between his new home and the family homestead in Brantford.

He invented arguably one of the most important creations in history in 1876 — the telephone.

And he didn’t stop there.

Bell also invented the Silver Dart, Canada’s first manned aircraft, and futuristic hydrofoil marine craft that blazed the waters of Bras D’Or Lake.

“His legacy is still relevant through his many inventions, many of which we take for granted. From the telephone, to the photophone, to aviation research, to medical devices like the respirator, the iron lung, the metal detector and the audiometer,” said Alexander Graham Bell descendant Sara Grosvenor.

“All these impacted people’s lives and I think that’s what a legacy is – how someone impacts other people’s lives in a positive way.”

How you can collect the coin

According to the Mint, Bell’s circulation coin is limited to three million coins, of which two million feature the colour enhancement.

There are two ways you can collect the coin.

The first is the organic way — waiting for it to appear in your change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of one-dollar circulation coins.

Can’t wait for it to circulate into your hands?

You can buy both the coloured and uncoloured versions of the coin as part of a seven-piece Collector Keepsake coin set, according to the Mint.

They are packaged in a richly illustrated collector card that contains one of each currently circulating coin, from five cents to two dollars.

The Mint has also issued coloured and uncoloured Special Wrap Rolls of the circulation coin and a $200 Pure Gold Coin that is a 1 oz gold version of the circulation coin design.

You can order the collectible by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871, or online on the Mint’s website.