Charles is now King and this is what's planned for Canada's money

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96 on Thursday, and her son, Charles, is set to become King immediately.

Since Canada is a Commonwealth country, it has included the likeness — or “effigy” — of the reigning monarch on its coins since the Royal Canadian Mint started production in 1908.

Queen Elizabeth II first appeared on Canada’s money in 1953, and with her death, many Canadians are wondering when Charles’ likeness will be printed by the Royal Canadian Mint.

The Mint told Daily Hive that “a change in Monarch does not require a wholesale replacement of our circulation coins, and it will not disrupt daily commerce requiring the use of coins.”

“The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era for our country and the Mint is currently working with the Government of Canada on the next steps.”

The Mint added that they join fellow Canadians, citizens of the Commonwealth, and others around the world in mourning her loss.

Four different versions of Queen Elizabeth II appeared on Canada’s coins over the years: in 1953, 1965, 1990, and 2003.

King Charles has expressed the “greatest sadness” at the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, stating that he knows “her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The 73-year-old is now the 62nd British monarch to assume the throne, spending his entire life preparing for the role.

He was the longest-serving heir in British history and became Britain’s heir apparent at the age of three when Queen Elizabeth assumed the throne in 1952.

Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981, and the couple became known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They had two children, Princes William and Harry.

Charles and Diana separated in 1992, with Diana dying in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

He married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, who is now the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.