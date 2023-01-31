North Vancouver RCMP is investigating an incident involving an older woman being pepper sprayed during a Facebook Marketplace exchange.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, the incident occurred at Victoria Park at 150 East Keith Road in North Vancouver on January 24, just after 1 pm.

The woman was met with someone she had communicated with on Facebook Marketplace, to whom she was going to sell her phone.

During the in-person exchange, the suspect pepper sprayed the victim and attempted to take her phone. The suspect failed to rob her, then fled the scene without the phone, heading west from the park.

After the incident, officers flooded the area to find the suspect but failed.

Thankfully, the victim recovered and didn’t incur any serious injuries. However, North Vancouver RCMP is appealing to the public for more information on the incident.

RCMP describes the suspect as a Caucasian male between 22 and 25.

He was clean-shaven, weighing in at around 160 pounds, with a slim build. Police also say he has a narrow nose and, at the time of the attempted theft, was wearing a long yellow hooded rain jacket, a black backpack, black pants, and black sneakers with red and white colouring.

North Vancouver RCMP is also using this incident to remind folks that they have a safe zone outside its detachment at 147 East 14th Street for online exchanges.

“It’s a much safer place.”