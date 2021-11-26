Old Spice, Secret deodorants recalled over presence of carcinogen

Multiple Old Spice and Secret brand aerosol spray deodorants are being recalled in Canada after a cancer-causing chemical was detected in the products.

The Procter & Gamble Company issued a voluntary recall for the antiperspirants earlier this week due to the “presence of benzene.”

Three Old Spice deodorants and eight Secret deodorants are affected by the recall. The antiperspirants were sold across Canada in retail stores as well as online.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol sprays and dispose of them. Old Spice and Secret will reimburse people who have purchased the recalled products.

If you have experienced health problems related to the use of the recalled deodorants, call a doctor. Adverse reactions should be reported to Health Canada.

Procter & Gamble noted that all other Old Spice and Secret products are not affected by the recall, and consumers can continue to use them as normal.

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen by Environment Canada. The chemical has been known to cause cancer in individuals who are exposed to it long-term.

According to Health Canada, people are exposed to low levels of benzene through multiple sources every day, including indoor air, cigarette smoke, and vehicle emissions.

“Based on exposure modelling and the cancer risk assessments published by the US Environmental Protection Agency… Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” Procter & Gamble said.

Consumers can visit Old Spice or Secret‘s respective websites for more information about the recalled products, including how to be reimbursed.