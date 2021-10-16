Ombrelle Garnier sunscreens recalled over elevated levels of carcinogen

Health Canada is recalling a brand of sunscreen after elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical were detected.

The recall affects all lots of Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen in SPF30 and SPF 60. They expire in August 2022, August 2023, March 2023, and March 2024.

The sunscreens contain elevated levels of benzene, which is classified as a carcinogen by Environment Canada.

According to Health Canada, frequent and long-term exposure to high levels of the chemical may pose serious health risks.

Consumers should stop using the recalled sunscreens. If you have used one of the products and have concerns, consult a health care professional.

The department noted that it is important to continue protecting yourself from sun damage, and advises replacing the recalled products with a different sunscreen.

Health Canada states that while there is no “safe” level of benzene, people can be exposed to it in daily life through sources such as second-hand smoke and car exhaust.

Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of the chemical include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches.

Long-term and repeated exposure may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia, and bone marrow failure, Health Canada said.