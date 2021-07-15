Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens recalled over traces of carcinogen

Johnson & Johnson is recalling two Neutrogena-brand aerosol sunscreens after traces of a cancer-causing chemical were detected.

The recall affects all lots of Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Body Mist sunscreen in SPF 30, 45, and 60. The products have expiry dates ranging from September 2021 to April 2023.

All lots of Neutrogena’s Beach Defense Kids sunscreen in SPF 60 are being recalled, too. The sprays expire in December 2021 and January 2022.

The sunscreens were distributed across Canada, the company noted.

“Internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples of these aerosol sunscreen products,” a notice on Neutrogena’s website reads.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling all lots of these specific sunscreen aerosol products.”

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol canisters and discard them appropriately.

Classified as a carcinogen by Environment Canada, benzene has been known to cause cancer in individuals who are exposed to it long-term.

According to Health Canada, people are exposed to low levels of the chemical through multiple sources every day, including indoor air, cigarette smoke, and vehicle emissions.

Based on the levels of benzene detected in its tests, Neutrogena said daily exposure through its sunscreens “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

If you have questions or concerns regarding the sunscreens, Johnson & Johnson advises contacting your health care provider.

To request a refund or report an adverse reaction, consumers can contact the company’s Consumer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673.