Okanagan Gondola attraction could begin construction in 2023 (RENDERINGS)

Artistic rendering of the public plaza and reflecting pool at the base terminal of the Okanagan Gondola. (Okanagan Gondola)

The Okanagan Valley in the BC Interior could have an attraction similar to the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish towards the middle of this decade.

A proposal set to be considered by the Regional District of the North Okanagan outlines the potential local tourism engine that could be the Okanagan Gondola — an attraction on Predator Ridge near the former quarry, just off Highway 97, overlooking Kalamalka Lake.

“If there is any viewpoint deserving of a gondola, it’s the jewel of the Okanagan, Kalamalka Lake,” said Wesbild Okanagan senior vice-president Brad Pelletier in a statement, noting that this also strategically adds to their established presence in the area of various tourism and resort-based offerings.

On the highway, the gondola’s location is about 40 minutes north of downtown Kelowna and about 15 minutes south of Vernon.

Okanagan Gondola would rise 1,600 ft (317 m) from base to summit, with three gondola stations — base station, mid station, and summit station. The property spans 285 acres, but only 10 acres will be touched to achieve the attraction’s various features, with the remainder untouched and preserved for “soft core adventure eco friendly uses.”

The attraction has a goal of showcasing the natural, untouched beauty of the area, and environmental studies have already been completed to take into account any sensitive areas and animal habitats.

The base terminal just off the highway includes a guest services building, parking, amphitheatre, plaza with tree forts and playground, cafe, and a farmers and artisan market, as well as food and beverage retail outlets. The expansive undulating roof of the base terminal buildings will use green roofs that blend in with the natural hill-side landscape.

The mid station will be perched on the steepest slope on the site to enable stunning a stunning natural vista, while the summit station — featuring a restaurant, cafe, event venue, and vista tower — will be on the highest point of the attraction.

Aside from the scenic gondola ride up the valley and the various viewing platforms of the lake and surrounding mountains, there will be various meandering walking and mountain biking trails with varying degrees of elevation gain, distance, and difficulty from the base to the summit.

One of the more unique trails will be the Lumina illuminated trail, with the programmable lighting infrastructure designed by Montreal-based Moment Factory. The looping nighttime immersive art light trail will be accessible to visitors from the mid station, and allows the attraction to extend its operating hours beyond daylight.

Other components of the Okanagan Valley include zip lines, as well as multiple event venues designed to handle weddings, cultural activities, live music, educational opportunities, and other events.

Vancouver-based architectural firm Dialog is responsible for the project’s design. If the Okanagan Gondola receives its various approvals, construction could begin in 2023, and by 2024 some of the early amenities, activities, and service could open. This first phase of the project is expected to carry a construction cost of $50 million.

The construction process will support 200 jobs, while 125 part-time and full-time jobs will be generated to operate the attraction upon opening.

“We want to create a really fun place for families and people of all ages,” said Pelletier. “This development will be an opportunity to protect the beautiful natural landscape along the highway corridor, while creating hundreds of jobs and a truly iconic family-friendly destination for both visitors and locals.”

The company was also involved in the recently opened Golden Skybridge attraction near Golden, BC, which is operated by the Pursuit Collection — the same owner and operator of FlyOver Canada.

There has been a surge in eco-based tourism attractions following the success of the Sea to Sky Gondola, and its economic impact on Squamish. This includes a similar proposed gondola attraction, named the Cascade Skyline Gondola, on the site of Bridal Falls Golf Club next to the Trans-Canada Highway in the Fraser Valley.