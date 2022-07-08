The Edmonton Oilers have struck a trade on the NHL Draft floor.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland has flipped winger Zack Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes. The Oilers moved Kassian, the No. 29 third round pick in 2024, and a second round pick in 2025 in exchange for pick No. 32.

The Oilers are not retaining salary on the trade, according to Chris Johnston.

Kassian to ARIZ, looking also like Mrazek to CHI — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 8, 2022

Kassian had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 19 games in 2021-22, and added four points (two goals, two assists) in 16 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He has two years remaining on a contact that pays him $3.2 million annually.

Holland said he’d entertain buying out a contract to free up cap space earlier this week.