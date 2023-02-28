Oilers trade Jesse Puljujarvi to Hurricanes

Jesse Puljujarvi will finally get his first shot at a fresh start.

The Edmonton Oilers have moved the frequently rumoured winger to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for prospect Patrik Puistola.

“Today was more about getting $3 million in cap space,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said.

Puljujarvi, 24, was the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 58 games this season, and makes $3 million on an expiring contract set to leave him as a restricted free agent at season’s end.

Puistola, 22, was selected in the third round (No. 73) of the 2019 NHL Draft and has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 56 games with Jukurit in Liiga — Finland’s top men’s circuit.

Edmonton isn’t retaining any salary in the trade, leaving the Oilers with over $4.4 million in deadline salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.

The NHL Trade Deadline is Friday, March 3 at 1 pm MT.

Puljujarvi was rumoured as recently as two weeks ago to hit the waiver wire in order to free up some much-needed cap space for Edmonton heading into the trade deadline on Friday. It was also speculated any Puljujarvi trade might not take place in-season.

“Jesse possesses a great blend of size and skill, and he will add to the depth of our forward group,” Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He has familiarity with some of our other Finnish players, and we see him as a great fit for our team and locker room.”

He has 112 points (51 goals, 61 assists) in 317 career games over parts of six seasons in Edmonton.