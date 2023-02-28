Oilers "progressing" in trade talks for Jakob Chychrun: report

The Edmonton Oilers are making progress in the Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes.

The Oilers, who have been linked to the likes of Vladislav Gavrikov, Joel Edmundson, and Mattias Ekholm, are talking trade with the Arizona Coyotes on coveted defenceman Jakob Chychrun, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

“The Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes were progressing on Jake Chychrun trade negotiations yesterday. Things cooled late afternoon. [Oilers general manager Ken] Holland also talking with CBJ and Nashville on Gavrikov and Ekholm. Plan is to resume talks with all 3 today,” Dreger tweeted Tuesday.

Chychrun, who has been a constant healthy scratch for trade-related reasons, is a top candidate remaining on trade boards across the league. The 24-year-old left-shot rearguard has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 36 games this season, and comes at a manageable $4.6 million annually with two more seasons remaining.

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is Friday at 1 pm MT.

Edmonton sits third in the Pacific Division with a 32-21-8 record for 72 points and a .590 winning percentage. They trail the first-place Vegas Golden Knights by four points, and are two up on the fourth-place Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers have limited cap space with a projected $1.4 million, according to CapFriendly.

Chychrun, originally selected in the first round (No. 16) of the 2016 NHL Draft, has 170 points (60 goals, 110 assists) and a -38 rating in 373 games over parts of seven seasons with the Coyotes.