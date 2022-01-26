Oilers are one of two teams still in the running to sign Evander Kane: report

The Edmonton Oilers remain one of two teams in the running to sign unrestricted free agent forward Evander Kane, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Dreger tweeted earlier Wednesday that Kane met with Oilers general manager Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippett earlier this week to discuss where he could fit on the club.

Kane remains under investigation by the NHL because of his cross-border travel into Vancouver without proper medical clearance while COVID-positive in December.

A decision on the investigation could come as soon as tomorrow, according to Dreger.

TSN’s Sean Simpson reported two weeks ago that the Oilers and Kane had come to terms on a $1.5 million contract that will be pro-rated through the remainder of the season.

The Washington Capitals are reportedly the other team still in play, Elliotte Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column this week, and Kevin Weekes tweeted earlier today that the Oilers are “the likeliest destination” for Kane.

Kane became an unrestricted free agent after the San Jose Sharks terminated the final three-and-a-half years of his seven-year, $49 million contract as a result of his travel to Vancouver without proper medical clearance while COVID-positive in December. The NHLPA filed a grievance on Kane’s behalf.

Kane was suspended for 21 games by the NHL earlier this season after submitting a fake vaccination card to the Sharks, and was eventually vaccinated, according to SJ Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng.

In August, Kane’s ex-wife accused him of parental/spousal neglect, domestic abuse and claimed that he was throwing games as part of a gambling operation.

The NHL said there was “no evidence” to support those claims following an investigation.

Kane has 506 points (264 goals, 242 assists) over 12 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks.

He scored 26 goals in 64 games in 2019-20 and 22 goals in 56 games last season.