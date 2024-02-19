With the NHL trade deadline just weeks away, Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev has seen his name all over the rumour mill as of late.

And given the slew of reports involving the Flames blueliner, it looks like there are more than just a few teams interested in acquiring him.

On the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported what kind of return Calgary GM Craig Conroy is expecting in exchange for the 34-year-old.

“We know Tanev’s going to be traded,” Friedman said. “When it comes to Tanev, I think the Flames are waiting until a first round pick gets offered… if a team steps up with a first rounder I could see it happening.”

One team looking to bolster their blue line is the Toronto Maple Leafs. But despite their alleged interest in the veteran defender, Friedman reported that Leafs GM Brad Treliving is not willing to give up a first round pick.

“It’s Toronto, which, I think is offering multiple picks but none of them is a first, and their first second available isn’t for four years,” Friedman explained.

Along with the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche, the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are also reportedly interested in Tanev.

But with very little cap space and fewer assets remaining after acquiring forward Elias Lindholm from Calgary last month, Vancouver trading for Tanev would be no easy feat. With that said, they can only hope he doesn’t end up with their Pacific Division rivals.

“It’s very hard for [the Canucks] to do but I think they like the idea of it. and they would really prefer Edmonton not get him.”

Meanwhile, Edmonton, who is making “a push” for Tanev according to Rick Dhaliwal, might be willing to pay a heavy price for the Toronto native’s services.

“With Edmonton, it’s all coming down to what they think they want to do…” said Friedman. “They’re going to take a swing. Ken Holland has joked before that nobody has traded more first round picks than him.”

Over the past 14 seasons, Tanev has logged a total of 183 points in 769 NHL games with the Canucks and Flames.

His four-year, $18 million contract comes to an end after this season.