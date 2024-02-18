Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin will hit the trade market: report

After months of speculation on whether or not defenceman Noah Hanifin will re-sign with the Calgary Flames, it appears we finally have an answer.

With the NHL trade deadline just weeks away and the Flames firmly cemented as one of this year’s biggest sellers, it now looks like Hanifin will indeed be one of the top trade targets for teams looking to bolster their defence.

This comes from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, who reported about Hanifin on the latest edition of Saturday Headlines.

“The team isn’t commenting, the agent isn’t commenting, but it’s pretty clear from just everything we’ve learned today that Noah Hanifin is going to the market,” reported Friedman.

It has been a rollercoaster of a season when it comes to trade rumours involving Hanifin. At the beginning of the year, there were reports that the two sides were close to a long-term contract extension, which was squashed by the 27-year-old having second thoughts.

Hanifin has been having a great season despite less-than-stellar team results. He has nine goals and 30 points in 55 games so far, with only MacKenzie Weegar having more points than him on the Calgary defence.

Friedman added that there is plenty of trade interest in Hanifin.

“I think there are Canadian teams interested in him but I think long-term the US teams are more confident that they’re going to be the ones who are able to sign him,” said Friedman. “It’s very clear to me, without any confirmation from team or agent, that Noah Hanifin is going to market and the action has picked up around them.”

This would add another Calgary defenceman into the trade market, joining hot commodity Chris Tanev and potentially Rasmus Andersson, who has reportedly been drawing interest from teams, according to NHL Network insider Kevin Weekes.

In addition to @NHLFlames Hanifin , and Tanev ; I’m told another one of their D, Andersson is now drawing interest as well. Given his age, $4.5M AAV for 2 more years, he’s an attractive piece for potential suitors. #HockeyX #Flames pic.twitter.com/qZZzdWySXz — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 16, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one team to watch on the Hanifin front. They have been connected to just about every defenceman on the market this season. If Friedman is right about American teams having the edge in signing Hanifin, perhaps a team like the Dallas Stars could make sense.

We don’t have to wait long to find out, as the NHL trade deadline is March 8.