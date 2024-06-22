Oilers flasher spotted again and she must be their good luck charm

Has there been a bigger story during this Edmonton Oilers playoff run than Kait, the crowd flasher turned Playboy model?

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Kait as she has had a meteoric rise to fame across the hockey world after flashing her breasts at an Oilers game during the Western Conference Final.

Since that fateful game, she has appeared on the highly popular Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, been offered porn deals, and has most recently been featured in a photo shoot with Playboy.

Now, it appears she will be adding “Oilers good luck charm” to her list of accomplishments.

The Oilers were down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final series before she made an appearance in Game 4. Kait was in the building for Edmonton’s Game 6 win last night as well.

DO THE NO GOAL DANCE!! pic.twitter.com/7AbZHX2qIo — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 22, 2024

Kait was hanging with the Spittin’ Chiclets crew, including former NHLer “Biznasty” Paul Bissonnette, while rocking an Oilers reverse retro jersey. She appeared to be partying in a private Rogers Place box with other members of the podcast all night long.

She even got to fire up Oilers fans in the Moss Pit before the game.

THE BOYS HAVE TAKEN OVER THE MOSS PITT!! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/svlxWGnGxQ — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 22, 2024

THIS BUILDING IS GOING TO EXPLODE‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/M7sXHxB0U0 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 22, 2024

Greetings from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/WzHdEYg7gi — Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) June 22, 2024

In the playoffs, fans will cling to the strangest of things if they think it will bring good luck to their team. As the Oilers try to clinch their first Stanley Cup since 1990 on Monday night, there will be a lot of people who are hoping Kait is the good luck charm to make it happen.