Oilers stun Panthers to force Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are on the verge of hockey history.

With their backs up against the wall yet again, the Oilers looked relaxed and confident in a convincing 5-1 victory in Game 6 over the Florida Panthers.

The 3-0 hole that the Oilers fell into is now a distant memory. They’ve shocked both the Panthers and the hockey world by tying the series and forcing a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night.

“We’re just having fun, Connor McDavid told Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas postgame. “We believe in each other.”

While the City of Edmonton erupted following the win, McDavid downplayed the monstrosity of the moment.

“We’re just excited to keep our season going. It’s just one game at a time, one day at a time.”

Don’t be fooled by McDavid’s nonchalant attitude. Game 7 will be one of the biggest games in NHL history.

Never mind the Stanley Cup Final. Of 211 NHL teams to trail 3-0 in a series, only nine of them have ever come back to force a Game 7, with Edmonton becoming the 10th. Four of those nine team went on to win Game 7.

The Oilers are now just the third team in NHL history to force Game 7 in a Stanley Cup Final after being down 3-0. They became the first team to do so since the Detroit Red Wings, who did so way back in 1945.

Heck, that was before Wayne Gretzky was even born. Although The Great One accomplished a lot in his career, he was never in a moment like these Oilers players are about to face.

“Obviously, the moments get bigger the further you go, but it’s just another elimination game.” Zach Hyman told reporters. “We’re comfortable playing in these games and we’ve proven we can play in them.”

McDavid heroics not needed for Oilers in Game 6

McDavid’s performance was the biggest story heading into this contest as he had eight points in his previous two games.

However, he didn’t register a single point in Game 6. Instead, Edmonton’s depth players led the charge.

Warren Foegele continued his strong Stanley Cup Finals, burying a sweet pass from Leon Draisaitl just 7:27 into the game.

After outshooting the Panthers 11-2 in the first period, the Oilers continued to press in the opening minute of the second, with Adam Henrique scoring to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead.

2012 Stanley Cup Final: Adam Henrique scores in Games 4 & 6 2024 Stanley Cup Final: Adam Henrique scores in Games 4 & 6 The @EdmontonOilers are rolling! #LetsGoOilers | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/JruvWUbYoo — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 22, 2024

Just 10 seconds later, Aleksander Barkov appeared to tie the game. However, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch challenged for offside, and won the close call.

Man that’s about as close as they come, but I think they got it right. pic.twitter.com/f0KfUNnOKF — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) June 22, 2024

The building erupted after the reversed goal went in Edmonton’s favour, but Hyman sent Oilers fans into absolute pandemonium with a breakaway goal that made the game 3-0.

OILERS SCORE AGAIN TO GO UP 3-0 🤯 ONE PERIOD AWAY FROM FORCING GAME 7 AFTER BEING DOWN 3-0 IN SERIES (via @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/K1aiYjgbHR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 22, 2024

Barkov did score to make the game 3-1 early in the third period, but Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse sealed the victory with empty net goals.

Oilers’ Skinner shines under pressure

After Game 3 against the Vancouver Canucks in the second round, it looked like Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner wasn’t made for the playoff spotlight.

He was pulled in that game, allowing four goals on just 15 shots. It was the fifth time in just 20 career NHL postseason games that Skinner had been prematurely yanked from the net.

Despite those shaky times, Skinner has stepped up for Edmonton in his team’s biggest moments.

In Game 4 through Game 7 in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, Skinner has a perfect 10-0 record to go along with a 1.50 goals against average and a .940 save percentage.

Because of that, his team has a shot at making NHL history.

“No matter what situation we put ourselves in, we have belief,” Skinner said. “I really do believe in this group and I’m sticking to those words [he said after the Oilers went down 3-0], I believe in the Oil.”

Not only have the Oilers shocked the hockey world, they can now become just the second team ever, and the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942, to go down 3-0 in a series and come all the way back to win the Stanley Cup.

The penultimate Game 7 will take place back in Sunrise, Florida on Monday night.