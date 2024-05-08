Sports savvy corgi predicts who will win Canucks-Oilers playoff series



A dog known for making predictions on TikTok has weighed in about whether the Vancouver Canucks or the Edmonton Oilers will win their hotly anticipated second-round matchup.

Lilo, the cute pooch known as @aircorg on TikTok, has amassed more than 1.4 million followers on the video-sharing platform. She often makes predictions about sports team wins by hitting a ball into one of two baskets.

In a video posted on Tuesday, the dog is posed in her usual spot at the top of a staircase. After someone off-camera tosses her a toy basketball, she nose-butts it toward two baskets near the bottom of the stairs.

Much to Vancouver’s dismay and Edmonton’s glee, the balloon landed in the basket with the Oilers logo four times and in the one with the Canucks logo only twice, making Alberta’s capital city the predicted winner of the series.

It’s almost like this corgi has been taking a look at the analytics for this matchup and listening to some top hockey analysts’ predictions!

This isn’t the first time Lilo has dipped its paws into an Oilers playoff run — back in 2022, the pup correctly predicted that the Oilers would defeat the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta playoff series, albeit off by one game.

