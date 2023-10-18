Hockey fans wowed as McDavid trips, spins, scores jaw-dropping goal

Is there anything Connor McDavid can’t do?

The Edmonton Oilers superstar was back at it again with another highlight-reel goal against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

The goal didn’t look possible at first. Speeding through the neutral zone, McDavid was tripped by Preds defenceman Ryan McDonaugh and fell to the ice.

McDavid was actually spinning before realigning himself and picking up a loose puck that jumped over the stick of a Nashville defender. This gave him a partial break, which he took advantage of with a shot over the blocker of Nashville goalie Juuse Saros.

McDavid spin cycle activated 🌀 pic.twitter.com/nnN3feVHfy — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 18, 2023

It was an unforgettable goal

Here’s what fans on social media had to say about it.

Ok imma say it McDavid clearly is an alien 👽 https://t.co/Rj4yxEWYeH — Corpse of Umberger (@timyounghands) October 18, 2023

what? CONNOR MCDAVID WHAT A SPIN AND WHAT A GOAL — Rangers enjoyer 1-0 (@JaydenLancast13) October 18, 2023

Unpopular opinion: McDavid was created in a laboratory from the DNA of all legendary players… https://t.co/w8XtSOK45r — Petr Křenek🐝 (@ModroBAF) October 18, 2023

That type of McDavid magic is just what the Oilers needed to jumpstart their season. This goal helped the team cruise to a 6-1 victory over the Predators, giving the Oilers their first win of the season after dropping the first two to the Vancouver Canucks.

McDavid also added an assist on the night as well.

It wasn’t just the captain that led the way for the Oilers. Both Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman finished the night with four points. The game’s first goal, scored by Draisaitl on the power play, made history as it gave the German power forward the franchise record in power-play goals, surpassing both Glenn Anderson and Ryan Smyth, with 127.

He scored another power-play goal later in the game to get his total up to 128.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a goal and two assists in the win as well.

Edmonton goaltender Jack Campbell was fantastic, stopping 43 of 44 shots for a .977 save percentage. This is a stark improvement from his opening night start which saw him get pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

The Oilers will try to keep the good times rolling as they head to Philadelphia for a date with the Flyers on Thursday night.