Edmonton Costco is selling pile of Oilers hoodies for cheap right now

A rare deal on Edmonton Oilers merch has been spotted at an unlikely location. A fan recently spotted a pile of Oilers hoodies selling for just $29.99 at an Edmonton Costco location, with Reddit user WhseManager posting proof on Reddit.

The hoodies are located at Costco at 13650 50 Street in north Edmonton. According to a manager who works at that location, they recently received the sweaters.

“As far as I am aware, we received the adult [sweaters] this morning,” a Costco manager told Daily Hive. “We had the youth [sweaters] late last week.”

It’s not quite known how long the sweaters will remain on sale. They do seem to be popular with customers so far.

“Any time we get anything like [this] it’s a specifically hot item,” added the manager.

One fan on Reddit joked about how much cheaper these sweaters are compared to the ones you might find in Rogers Place during a game.

“These would be $150 in Rogers Place,” commented Reddit user mrhairybolo.

Oilers hoodies range in price from $50 to $189.99 on Ice District Authentics’ website.

The $29.99 Costco deal comes just in time for fans to load up on merch for the new NHL season, which kicked off last week.