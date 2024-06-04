After the Edmonton Oilers clinched their spot in the Stanley Cup Final over the weekend, celebrations broke out across the city. That, of course, included players, who were eager to pop some well-deserved cold ones after the big win.

With that in mind, Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a bit of an awkward run-in with fans while finishing up a pickup at a local liquor store.

A video showing a group of fans shouting at the Oilers captain while he loads beer into the back of his SUV is circulating on social media.

McDavid, who was dressed in the lucky suit he donned ahead of Games 4, 5, and 6 against the Dallas Stars, was with his fiancée Lauren Kyle during the encounter. The couple looked visibly annoyed as men in Oilers jerseys invaded their personal space.

The men repeatedly thanked McDavid for leading the Oilers’ epic run.

“Thank you so much,” the man behind the camera said, patting the 27-year-old’s back as he tried to make a speedy exit.

Meanwhile, another member of the group even helped McDavid, whose hands were full with cases of Coors Light and Molson Canadian, open his trunk door.

As the viral clip continues to circulate, a variety of reactions have poured in, with many folks deeming the encounter “borderline harassment.”

“You should not be harassing him and Lauren like that. Just say ‘Good game, go Oilers’ and then let him be,” one X user wrote. “This made them both very uncomfortable and that isn’t acceptable behaviour at all.”

Another applauded McDavid’s composure throughout the uncomfortable meeting.

Some users argued that the Richmond Hill native should probably get his brewskies delivered to him from now on.

