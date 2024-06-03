Gretzky and McDavid share heartwarming moment after Oilers win

It was an emotional Sunday night for the Edmonton Oilers as they booked their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years.

Fans were partying in the streets, and car horns were honking late into the night. That emotion was evident from Oilers players as well, including Connor McDavid. The Oilers captain told Sportsnet that it felt like a dream to finally get to play for the Stanley Cup and then shared a moment with the greatest player of all time, Wayne Gretzky, in a post-game interview with TNT.

“Congratulations, I know how tough it is and how much you’ve gone through so I’m wishing all the best of luck in the Stanley Cup Finals,” Gretzky told McDavid.

Gretzky and McDavid shared a moment after the Oilers clinched a trip to the Stanley Cup Final 🤝🐐 @NHL_On_TNT pic.twitter.com/lPU1jqO5x7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 3, 2024

The moment was a special one for McDavid, who thanked Gretzky for the well wishes and said that it meant a lot. Gretzky has often been cited by McDavid as being his favourite NHL player of all time and he now has his first chance to follow in The Great One’s footsteps by bringing a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton for the first time since 1990.

These two have an extensive history. Gretzky worked alongside McDavid in Edmonton for a few years, acting as a minority partner and vice chairman with the Oilers Entertainment Group between 2016 and 2021.

In addition, many fans believe that McDavid is the best player to suit up in an Oilers uniform since Gretzky. The 27-year-old is creeping up on some of Wayne’s franchise records with the team, including the record for assists in a single playoff year.

Getting a show of support from hockey’s greatest player is sure to mean a lot to both McDavid and the Oilers. Gretzky went on to say that he thinks all of Canada will be cheering on the Oilers as they open up their Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers this Saturday.