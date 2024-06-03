McDavid has a lucky suit that he doesn't want to talk about

Connor McDavid is headed to the Stanley Cup Final and fans might be getting to see the Edmonton Oilers captain wear a very specific suit for the next little while.

It appears that the NHL’s leading playoff scorer has taken up a bit of superstition, having worn the same suit to the last three Oilers playoff games. All of those games wound up going in his favour which has sparked speculation online that McDavid might be doing this on purpose as a good luck charm.

The method seems to be working thus far, but he wasn’t about to let the media in on any of his secrets.

“Maybe, I’ll let you guys speculate,” McDavid said when asked by Daily Hive about his lucky suit.

McDavid was asked about his lucky suit by @NHLHodgkinson "Is there a story behind that? Is it a superstition?" McDavid: "Maybe. I'll let you guys speculate."#Oilers pic.twitter.com/IeuLFzQwF7 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) June 3, 2024

The Oilers captain certainly looks to be playing at the top of his game. He opened up the scoring in the series-clincher with one of the most impressive goals of his career, which is saying something.

And he did it against the Dallas Stars’ best defenceman Miro Heiskanen.

Though he wouldn’t divulge his secrets, it’s safe to say that eagle-eyed Oilers fans will be keeping tabs on the fashion choices of their captain when Edmonton takes on the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.

The first opportunity to do so will come in Florida before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers on Saturday night.