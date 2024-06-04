Are the Edmonton Oilers now “Canada’s team”?

The Stanley Cup hasn’t been won by a Canadian team since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens lifted it for an NHL-record 24th time.

With a drought of 31 years, we have never seen a longer gap between Stanley Cup wins by a Canadian team since the trophy was first awarded in 1893. That has led many in our country to take up cheering for the last Canadian team standing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That includes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a noted Habs fan, who said, “Time to bring the Cup home” after Edmonton won the Western Conference.

This is the seventh time a Canadian team has made the Stanley Cup Final since 1993. However, Canadian teams have lost each of the previous nine Cup Final appearances, including four Game 7 losses.

The Vancouver Canucks (1994 and 2011) lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final twice, as did the Calgary Flames in 2004 and the Oilers in 2006. The Ottawa Senators (2007) and Montreal Canadiens (2021) have also made Cup Final appearances since 1993.

Oilers players were asked by a reporter about being “Canada’s team” and having support from “coast to coast” after booking their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

“It feels good to maybe unite the country a little bit and have something to bring people together,” Connor McDavid said. “Hopefully, we’re doing that for Canadians across the country.”

When told that fans in Ottawa were now cheering them on, Zach Hyman seemed to question the so-called nationwide support.

“I don’t know if Toronto’s cheering for us,” said the ex-Maple Leafs winger. “It’s nice to hear Ottawa is.”

You’ll never find universal support for one team, but try calling the Oilers “Canada’s team” in Vancouver or Calgary and see what kind of response you get.

The Oilers are one of the most hated teams in each of those cities, as Edmonton is a major rival of both the Canucks and Flames. That doesn’t mean there aren’t fans of those teams hoping to see McDavid and company win the Cup, but that sentiment seems to be in the minority. Some of the most passionate hockey fans in Vancouver and Calgary have made their feelings known loud and clear on social media.

You might expect Flames fans to be conflicted, given Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk forced a trade out of Calgary two years ago.

But check out the responses to FlamesNation writer Ryan Pike, who asked his followers who they would be cheering for. Voting results are overwhelmingly in favour of the Panthers.

I’m cheering for Florida because I dislike Edmonton. — Sammy Hudes (@SammyHudes) June 4, 2024

If Edmonton didn’t have guys like Kane, Perry and Nurse I probably would be neutral, but they’re such a dislikable group that I’m cheering against them more than for Florida. — Erik (@pensyyc) June 4, 2024

Florida. I hate Edmonton more than I despise Tkachuk or Bennett. — Jeremiah Lawrence (@jlh2640) June 4, 2024

This was the response from a Canucks fan to our poll question, in which “no” is winning by a landslide:

Canucks fans don’t have any ill will toward the Panthers. Just the opposite, in fact, given that a Florida championship would mean Roberto Luongo getting a Stanley Cup ring.

Fans in Vancouver also remember the lack of support the Canucks received from other parts of Canada during the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Refresh my memory, did any media members ask the Canucks in 2011 what it felt like to be “Canada’s team”? — Shane🏳️‍🌈 (@SocialAssassin2) June 3, 2024

It’s probably easier to jump on the Oilers bandwagon if you cheer for a team in the East, like Montreal, Ottawa, or Toronto.

But there’s also something else at play.

There’s a growing sentiment among fans that if the Stanley Cup is to return to Canada, they want their team to get the glory.