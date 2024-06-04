The playoff series between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers ended over two weeks ago, but the war of words has continued off the ice.

Not between the players but with fans on social media.

Canucks fans have apparently taken aim at Sportsnet’s Luke Gazdic, a 34-year-old former Oilers player that has featured on the Hockey Night in Canada panel during the playoffs.

During an appearance on the OilersNation Everyday podcast with Tyler Yaremchuk, Gazdic fired back.

With one of his old Oilers jerseys hanging in the background, Gazdic began with a bit of a Freudian slip before catching himself.

“I don’t know if Canucks fans listen to this, when they were trolling when we… when the Oil absolutely dusted them.”

That won’t help the homer accusations for the retired pro hockey player who played 136 games with Edmonton.

It does sound like a number of Canucks fans, who are notorious on social media, probably took things too far. An innocent-looking social media post on X Sunday night appeared to be what set them off.

Enjoy it Oil Country! Unreal!! #LetsGoOilers — Luke Gazdic (@lukegazdic) June 3, 2024

“My account still will not stop with Canucks trolls,” said Gazdic. “I’m going through Instagram message requests and the amount of hate… It’s the most garbage gibberish trash I’ve ever seen. Canucks Twitter, you are an absolute joke. Your team’s a joke. You’re a bunch of losers.

“The Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Finals, and I hope you guys are having fun watching it on TV and watching me on the panel because you guys are not there. So have fun with your little whining tweets, tweeting at me I’m a homer, the Edmonton Oilers are going to the Stanley Cup Final.”

Gazdik goes OFF on the bitter, nasty Canucks fans that come out from under their bridges for every Oilers related post. Love it! 😄 #letsgooilers pic.twitter.com/5fIYTxETHm — Dennis (@3SonsAndNoTime) June 3, 2024

If Gazdic was bothered by Canucks fans before his rant, his mentions on social media are likely much worse today.