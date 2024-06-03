If you’re a Vancouver Canucks fan struggling to choose which team to cheer for in the Stanley Cup Final, perhaps a familiar face will help sway you.

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo is getting another chance to win hockey’s ultimate prize in his role with the Florida Panthers. He’s been involved in the team’s management since 2019.

The Canadian’s current role is described on the team’s website as the special advisor to the general manager. He works closely with the goalie department staff.

This isn’t the 45-year-old’s first time in the Stanley Cup Final. Luongo had an excellent chance to win the Stanley Cup as a player when he and the Canucks went to Game 7 of the finals in 2011 against the Boston Bruins.

Of course, the team came up just short as the Bruins won that critical Game 7. Still, Luongo’s role in that playoff run, as well as his general play for the organization during his time with the Canucks, has left many Luongo fans in Vancouver.

The Canucks honoured the goalie by placing Luongo in the Ring of Honour earlier this season. He’s first all-time in franchise wins and has nearly twice as many shutouts as any other Canucks goalies. He also played many seasons with the Panthers before joining the team’s management.

Many Canucks fans are eschewing the Edmonton Oilers and the idea of supporting the lone Canadian team in favour of supporting their former goalie. Social media is filled with Canucks fans sending support and wishes of good luck to Luongo.

If Florida wins it, I’ll have some respect in the sense they had our boy Bobby Lu — KayaniBlu (@TruKayani) June 2, 2024

Luongo can really make one last GREAT SAVE LUONGO for #Canucks fans while he is still on payroll. — Off season mode… (@KingofWhopper) June 3, 2024

We need the Florida Panthers to win the cup so Luongo can get the Stanley Cup he has deserved!!! — DJ Heer (@DJHeerMusic) June 3, 2024

Luongo is 4 wins away from being a Stanley Cup Champion 🫡 — Rakks (@mikey_rakkar) June 2, 2024

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final occurs on Saturday, June 8. The Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will battle it out to determine if the trophy will be coming back to Canada for the first time since 1993.