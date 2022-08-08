Members of the band “The Offspring” are okay after one of their tour vehicles caught fire before arriving at a show in Quebec over the weekend.

The band says their SUV was hit by an object that fell off a vehicle in front of them, which got lodged under their car and caught fire.

“Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed,” says the band in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

A video on “The Offspring’s” Twitter account shows flames engulfing the SUV with black smoke billowing out of it, just outside of Rimouski.

While traveling through Canada yesterday, something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire. Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/8CjLep1Bei — The Offspring (@offspring) August 6, 2022

The rock band says they are “happy to report” that everyone is doing fine and that the Californian rockers made it in time to perform at Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS – a weekend music festival in Rimouski.

Guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman shared another angle of the blaze on his Instagram account, expressing his gratitude that all band members and crew were unscathed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noodles (@thegnudz)

Wasserman reiterated that half of the band’s crew lost “all their belongings in the fire,” including luggage, computers, and passports but added, “it could’ve been much worse.”

He says nobody is sure what started the fire and claims it could have possibly been ignited by a lost trailer hitch. “You can see from the video that they didn’t even get off the Highway before everyone had to bail. No time to save any belongings,” he says, “Scary shit!”

Wasserman credits his crew with doing “all the heavy lifting” so the band can look and sound “as good as possible” when taking the stage and says, “we can’t thank them enough for all they do.” He says it’s “heartbreaking and frightening” to see them go through something like this and is glad they are all okay.