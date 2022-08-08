"Montreal is meh": Hasan Minhaj roasts city during JFL festival (VIDEO)

Hasan Minhaj was among the many comics in attendance at last week’s Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. As the comedy celebration was coming to a close, Minhaj decided to spill the beans on what he really thought about the popular Canadian city in an ET Canada interview.

“Montreal is meh,” said the American comic. “A lot of French energy. A lot of ‘I’m better than you’ energy,” he added jokingly.

Minhaj’s tone was not quite the same when he was asked about Toronto, though, a place he called “one of the most beautiful cities in the world.”

While he appeared to not be a fan of Montreal itself, the distaste did not extend to the Just for Laughs festival. “This festival is really great,” he said, explaining that JFL was one of the first festivals he “really popped at.”

The comedian credits the festival with elevating his career. “Years ago, they kind of discovered me.”

The 36-year-old was honoured at this year’s JFL Awards. He received the Stand Up Comedian of the Year award, and hosted his latest The King’s Jester arena show… right here in “MEHtreal.”