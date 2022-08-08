Notable actor Finn Wolfhard has been spotted at multiple Montreal establishments over the past few days.

The Stranger Things star’s most recent outing brought him to the legendary St. Viateur Bagel for a bite.

Staff members posted a picture with the Canadian actor and musician. “We had a visitor from Hawkins,” read their Instagram caption.

While he made sure to get a quintessential Montreal snack, the Vancouver native also reportedly visited Lafontaine park as well as a local bar.

Multiple Twitter users have already documented their experiences with Wolfhard over the weekend.

FINN WOLFHARD FROM STRANGER THINGS IS IN THE BAR IM AT IN MONTREAL — clara (@clarasmatic_42) August 8, 2022

I sat at a random bench at Park Lafontaine in Montreal today, and looked beside me to see Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard sitting next to me lol. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oqXyF7a0Gx — Ian Duncan 🇨🇦 (@ianduncansblog) August 6, 2022

While it’s not yet clear what the 19-year-old is doing here and whether it’s work-related or not, he does have a bit of a history with the city.

In 2020 Wolfhard made his directorial debut with the short film Night Shifts, which won the Fantasia International Film Festival’s Silver Audience Award for Best Canadian Short.

He also visited Montreal back in 2018 when his band, Calpurnia, played at the 13th annual Osheaga festival.