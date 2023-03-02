Odlum Brown VanOpen "on hiatus" after Burnaby move falls through

The Odlum Brown VanOpen won’t be happening in 2023.

Tournament organizers announced that Metro Vancouver’s annual pro tennis event would go on hiatus for the year due to the upcoming renovations at the Hollyburn Country Club, which has traditionally played host to the event.

There were attempts to move the 2023 tournament to the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex, but tournament organizers say a short timeline didn’t allow them to work out all the details to hold the VanOpen this summer.

“This is not the news we hoped to share,” said Odlum Brown VanOpen chair Carlota Lee.

“We are incredibly grateful to our title partner, Odlum Brown, plus Tennis Canada, and all our other partners and fans for their wonderful support in bringing our tournament back after navigating through the COVID-19 years.”

Last August 161 players from 29 countries competed in the ATP Challenger Tour and WTA 125 event, in front of sellout crowds in West Vancouver. Greece’s Valentini Grammatikopoulou won the women’s event, while Constant Lestienne took the men’s title.

Recognizable names like Vasek Pospisil, Rebecca Marino, and Genie Bouchard also competed.

Looking toward the future, the renovations at Hollyburn will also impact the 2024 edition of the tournament. However, the extended preparation timeline is allowing organizers to explore other venues for the return of the WTA at ATP Tours to Vancouver.

It’s not all doom and gloom for elite tennis in Vancouver, however. In September, Rogers Arena will host the Laver Cup, featuring Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, among other men’s stars. In April, Bianca Andreescu and Team Canada will face Belgium in Billie Jean Cup action.