Felix Auger-Aliassime commits to 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver

Felix Auger-Aliassime is bringing his game to the courts of Vancouver.

Auger-Aliassime, the World No. 7, will play for Team World when it defends its title at the Laver Cup at Rogers Arena from September 22-24.

He is the first player named to captain John McEnroe’s six-man team representing Team World.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the Laver Cup again, we had an amazing time in London last year,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“We were able to get the win in London, but that was not easy. It will make a real difference to have the crowd behind us and I really hope fans come out in big numbers to witness Laver Cup firsthand.

“Vancouver is such a beautiful city, it’s going to be a very special experience for me.”

Auger-Aliassime won four ATP Tour Singles titles in 2022, and upset Novak Djokovic to put his team in a winning position at last year’s Laver Cup. In all, the 22-year-old won ATP titles at Rotterdam, Florence, Antwerp, and Basel.

“The Laver Cup was a real confidence booster,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I felt really good about my game at that point and had a whole streak of tournaments afterwards indoors in similar conditions where I felt I could win a lot of matches.”

McEnroe will lead the World squad, and Bjorn Borg will captain Team Europe.

“The Laver Cup is one of the best things to happen in tennis in the last 20 years. It’s had a huge impact on the sport, and has been a great success,” McEnroe said.

“We have some great players coming through on the World side, starting with Felix, who helped us get the win in London. He had a huge season last year and went on a winning streak after the Laver Cup. It’s great to have him back.”

The Laver Cup pits six of the top men’s tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. The top three-ranked players for each team are guaranteed an invite based on their ATP singles ranking on the Monday after Wimbledon (July 17, 2023). The remaining three players are captains’ picks.

The tournament rotates host cities annually between Europe and the rest of the world.