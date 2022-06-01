Gino Odjick says he shot down comeback attempt to Canucks by Ferland

Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland had his NHL career cut short, with a comeback attempt looking unlikely at this point.

Signing a four-year deal with the Canucks back in 2019, it’s been nearly two years since he suited up in a game.

Ferland played just 14 games with the Canucks, scoring a goal and adding four assists. He hasn’t suited up since the 2020 playoffs, where he played two games before a concussion forced him out of the lineup.

Lingering concussion symptoms have kept Ferland off the ice, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t considered a push to come back to the NHL.

In a Wednesday appearance on the Donnie and Dhali Show on CHEK TV, former Canucks forward Gino Odjick opened up about his relationship with Ferland in an appearance discussing the former’s induction into the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

“He’s doing good,” said Odjick. “He asked me, ‘What should I do? Should I come back or not?’”

"He asked me if I should come back or not.."@ginodjick on his conversation with Micheal Ferland and relationship with him. Full interview.. https://t.co/SpCbT0PCr4 pic.twitter.com/wq8i4XRb6A — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 1, 2022

Ferland has one year left on his contract and remains on a long-termed injured reserve.

“I told him no…You should worry about your quality of life,” Odjick said. “But [if] he wants to come back to training camp and give it a try, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’d be surprised if he passed his physical.”

Ferland had previously turned to Odjick for career guidance, turning to the Canucks legend for guidance with alcohol issues as a younger player.

Odjick also updated his health, as he has had recurring issues with a rare heart disease called amyloidosis that he was first diagnosed in 2014.

“Everything’s in remission, so touch wood that it stays that way,” he said. “You really appreciate life when you get sick like that; you don’t take life for granted anymore.”

