Former Canucks coach Travis Green could end up with the Dallas Stars

If Travis Green ends up back in the NHL next season, it could be with the Dallas Stars.

Speaking with Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on CHEK TV on Monday, Stars owner Tom Gaglardi admitted that Green will be considered for his team’s vacant head coaching role.

Gaglardi, a BC business executive who nearly bought the Vancouver Canucks once upon a time, has owned the Stars since 2011. Dallas parted ways with Rick Bowness, another former Canucks coach, after the Stars were eliminated from the playoffs.

They’re on the hunt for a new bench boss.

“We want to look for somebody that’s really committed to playing skill. Playing a little faster. We need to score a little bit more and not lose our defensive identity,” said Gaglardi.

So, how about Green?

While Gaglardi said they’ll be talking to a “long list” of coaches, he said Green could be a candidate for the job.

“I think Travis has proven that he deserves to be considered. I expect we’ll be talking to him.”

.@DallasStars Owner Tom Gaglardi is joining us in our next segment and he talked about Rick Bowness departing the organization and if former #Canucks Coach Travis Green might get a call from #TexasHockey Full interview posted soon. pic.twitter.com/U3b3TO6vv4 — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) May 30, 2022

Green has been out of work since December 5, when the Canucks fired the 51-year-old and replaced him with Bruce Boudreau.

While Green’s final two seasons in Vancouver didn’t go well, the Canucks did overachieve during the first three years of his tenure.