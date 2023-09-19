Some skywatchers around Metro Vancouver and BC caught a dazzling glimpse of the northern lights on Monday evening.

Pictures and videos of the awe-inspiring views have flooded social media, showing the colourful displays making their presence known despite significant cloud cover, typically a deterrent when it comes to seeing the northern lights. Based on some of the posts, it looks like people in many spots across North America caught a glimpse.

Here are some of the most spectacular shots of last night’s northern lights display from Vancouver and BC.

Residents in Powell River saw the lights, even though there was much cloud cover.

Tough one for Powell River, BC. Clouds rolling in quickly from the approaching Pacific Storm tomorrow. Had to take what I could get. #Aurora #ShareYourWeather #bcstorm @Wicky_dubs_WX @RandySmall pic.twitter.com/9zwYToFcM9 — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) September 19, 2023

At least during some portion of the evening, at least in the Horseshoe Bay area, the skies were clear, offering beautiful views of the colours.

Closer to home, near the Lions Gate Bridge, spectacular views shined through clearing skies.

People as far as Agassiz were treated to the show.

On Reddit Vancouver, someone posted a timelapse of the lights dancing in the sky.

Did you catch the lights? Let us know in the comments.