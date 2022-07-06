Luxury Italian retailer Gucci has re-opened at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver following an impressive renovation.

Spanning more than 10,000 square ft, the new boutique has expanded to include the Gucci Men’s collection, highlighting the importance of the category, and introducing the offering to market.

Founded in Florence in 1921, Gucci is one of the world’s leading luxury brands, known for their fine Italian craftsmanship and innovation. With Creative Director Alessandro Michele at the helm since 2015, the company is continuing to push boundaries and redefine luxury while celebrating creativity.

The Vancouver boutique, which is the brand’s only standalone store, will also showcase a wide collection of women’s ready-to-wear, accessories including men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, and Gucci Décor.

On offer will also be the recently released Gucci Pet collection, which includes a wide-range of items designed for dogs and cats, manufactured with high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and innovation, using many of the House’s signature motifs.

Within the store, design elements have been consciously placed to ensure customers feel welcome and at ease while shopping. The electric boutique combines contrasting elements to create a space that feels unique to Gucci.

Paying compliment to Alessandro’s elegant and contemporary collections, custom geometric painted floors, and marble inlays provide a three-dimensional effect on the floor, contrasting with soft green velvets and vintage rugs layered throughout.

Gucci – The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

710 Thurlow St, Vancouver

604-488-0320