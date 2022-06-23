Allbirds swoops into Vancouver with first Canadian store

Sustainability-focused lifestyle brand, Allbirds is opening in Kitsilano today. This marks the first of two Canadian retail locations, with a second due to open in Toronto later this year.

Founded in 2016, Allbirds is dedicated to making sustainable products using premium natural materials, designed for everyday life.

Located at 2262 West 4th Avenue, the store boasts over 2,000 sq ft of retail space offering its full assortment of products, while also acting as a home-base for run clubs, artists, culinary ambassadors and all fans of the brand.

Speaking of the decision to open the first store in Vancouver, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Joey Zwillinger told Daily Hive, “The Allbirds brand and products meld so well with the Vancouver lifestyle: casual, outdoor-oriented, and an epicentre for health and wellness. The Kitsilano neighborhood is the pinnacle example of this in the region, and we’re delighted that this is our first brick-and-mortar presence in the market.”

The store design is reflective of Allbirds’ commitment to sustainability with the use of natural materials in replacement of petroleum-based synthetic fibres. The team behind the design shared that “customers can see the carbon footprint of each product clearly displayed – a first for the fashion and footwear industry, and a hallmark of Allbirds approach to sustainability.”

Among the shelves, customers will find the recently released innovative Tree Flyer running shoes, available for men and women, which are carbon-neutral, due to the brand’s carbon offsetting projects.

For shoppers outside of the Vancouver area, Allbirds continues to provide online shopping, free shipping on orders over $50, and easy returns.

2262 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver