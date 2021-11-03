“Using a protected title is a privilege — not a right.”

That’s the message from the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, which is warning members against using their titles when they participate, organize or agitate against public health orders in place to deal with COVID-19.

In a message posted online, the BCCNM is assuring registrants and the public that they are working with partners in the healthcare system to address these issues. They are reminding people of the legal tools at their disposal:

ensure no individual misuses their registered title or practises nursing or midwifery without current registration,

restrain individuals from using any of the protected titles when they are not lawfully allowed to do so, and

restrain individuals from unauthorized practice of nursing and/or midwifery.

The college says that, “the titles: Nurse, Registered Nurse, Registered Psychiatric Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Nurse Practitioner, and Midwife are all protected titles. This means only individuals who are BCCNM registrants have the right and privilege to use these titles in British Columbia.”

The BCCNM says registrants are free to voice their opinions in a lawful manner but are not entitled to use a protected title to spread misinformation.

Earlier this year, two former nurses organized rallies outside of hospitals around Vancouver, and the country.