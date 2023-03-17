Cit-rus got real: Nude just dropped a Vodka Soda Lemonade Mixer Pack for spring

Spring has arrived and we’re ready to enjoy the sunshine with our favourite drink. That’s why we’re stoked about Nude Beverages‘ latest offering on store shelves.

The Vancouver-based company just dropped its Nude Vodka Soda Lemonade Mixer Pack, with three delicious flavours perfect for your next night out (or in).

Joining the classic Pink Lemonade are two new flavours: Nude Vodka Lemonade and Nude Vodka Blue Raspberry Lemonade. They are the company’s first new vodka lemonade products in a year, and fans are excited to crack them open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nude (@nudebeverages)

“Pink Lemonade is Nude’s best-selling product to date and the new flavours are said to be even better,” said Nude in a statement. “We will continue to grow with new lemonade flavours.”

Nude Vodka Lemonade is lightly carbonated with subtle sweet citrus notes to go with its bold taste. The Blue Raspberry Lemonade blends together ripe raspberries and bright lemons for a fresh and tasty blue twist.

Both flavours along with the original Pink Lemonade are sugar-free, sweetener-free, and gluten-free, and contain only 100 calories.

The Nude Vodka Soda Lemonade Mixer Pack as well as a Pink Lemonade six-pack can be bought at all BC Liquor Stores. The flavours are also available in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Nude was the first to launch a vodka soda variety 12 pack and the first vodka soda 24 pack in Canada. Since then, the company has launched acclaimed brands such as Nude Gin Soda, Nude Tequila Soda, Nearly Nude Vodka Smash, and Nude Pink Lemonade to the marketplace.

You can stay up to date with Nude and future drink drops by following them on Instagram.