November forecast for BC: Chilly fall gives way to wet but mild winter

BC experienced a cooler-than-normal autumn compared to Eastern Canada this year, but that trend is set to reverse as the province heads into November.

The Weather Network released its November forecast for Canada this week, and it predicts the balmy fall the eastern provinces saw will give way to a dose of winter weather.

Meanwhile, residents west of the Rockies who saw cooler temperatures to start autumn off will get more seasonal temperatures this month.

By mid-November, stormy pattern will return to BC bringing heavy rain and huge dumps of snow snow for many ski areas.

As we head into late November and the beginning of winter, the rain and cold may ease up in BC, although an unsettled weather patter is expected for the rest of the country.

The jet stream’s behaviour means the appearance of consistent cold weather will be delayed for Western Canada, flushing the chilly wintry weather to Eastern Canada, where residents may see more consistent cold for late November and December.

So there you have it. November will be cool, rainy, and possibly dreary in BC — but no great deviations are expected from typical weather.