According to OLG, the jackpot for the Tuesday, November 2 draw will be a life-changing $29 million. There are no MAXMILLIONS up for grabs as the jackpot is under $50 million.

While Friday’s draw didn’t produce any big ticket wins, someone came close. A single ticket matched six out of the seven numbers needed, plus the bonus, for a prize of $$201,725.80.

Another 50 people matched six out of seven numbers to win $4,034.50.

Millionaire-hopefuls can buy tickets in-store or online until 10:30 pm on Tuesday. Each play costs $5 and consists of three selections of seven numbers from 1 to 50.