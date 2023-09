Minimum income required to buy a home in Vancouver spikes to shocking amount

If you are thinking about entering Vancouver’s housing market and becoming a homeowner, new data has revealed that unless your income meets this sky-high minimum amount, you’re going to be out of luck.

According to numbers compiled from Ratehub.ca, a Canadian mortgage website, it’s even more bleak in Vancouver than it is in Toronto.

You need to earn at least $246,100 a year to buy a home in Vancouver, with the composite benchmark price for a home being $1,208,000 in August. That figure includes attached homes, as the price for a detached home in Vancouver is way above that amount.

ā€œIn the 10 cities we looked at, average home prices were up in four cities and down in six cities. In Vancouver, despite the average home price decreasing by $2,300, affordability worsened due to the rise in mortgage rates, with $1,480 in additional income required to purchase a home,” James Laird, Co-CEO of the company, said.

ā€œMortgage rates continued to increase slightly from July to August 2023 with the stress test remaining above 8%. As a result, home affordability has worsened in the majority of the cities we looked at,” Laird explained.

Toronto is the second worst for income required, at $233,300 a year, followed by BC’s capital city, and then back to Ontario for Hamilton.

