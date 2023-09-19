Cold, hard savings: Energy bill break coming for some British Columbians

As the days turn cooler, you could see a break on your heating bills after FortisBC received approval to decrease the cost of gas for its customers, meaning some big energy savings.

Starting October 1, the average family could see about $7 in savings thanks to the change, which lowers the price from $3.159 per gigajoule (GJ) to $2.230 per GJ. Overall, it’s about an 8% decrease.

FortisBC was allowed to lower the rate thanks to the British Columbia Utilities Commission and is set to review the cost of gas rate again in December.

“We understand that energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets and so we strive to deliver gas safely and reliably at the lowest reasonable cost,” said Joe Mazza, vice president of energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. “This decrease will provide customers with some relief on the cost of gas as we head into the colder fall and winter season.”

While it’s likely going to save thousands of people some much-needed cash, the decrease is a reflection on the market price and factors like supply and demand and economic conditions are truly the reason for the price change in natural gas in North America.

“The cost of gas is flowed through directly to our customers, so customers pay what FortisBC pays for the natural gas itself,” the company said.