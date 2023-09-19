15 men charged in PNE riot and only three were from Vancouver

Cleanup after the Lil Baby riot at the PNE Amphitheatre. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

After months of collecting evidence, Vancouver police revealed that 15 people have been charged in connection with the Breakout Festival riot that broke out at the PNE Amphitheatre last year.

A Lil Baby show on September 18 was the source of commotion after the rapper failed to show up for his set last summer, which led to angry fans causing over $300,000 in damage.

Everyone charged was a man aged 15 to 22 when the offences occurred and the BC Prosecution Service has approved the charges.

Police said that all but three suspects live in communities outside of Vancouver, including some from as far away as Prince George or Vancouver Island.

“We promised to do everything we could to arrest those responsible for their violent and destructive behaviour,” said VPD Major Crime Section Inspector Dale Weidman in a statement.

“We’re grateful to everyone who came forward with tips and helped us identify these suspects.”

The public appeal was a big part of the investigation into the Vancouver riot, as the VPD launched a portal with pictures of the suspects involved in causing the damage at the PNE.

VPD said that a small number of concertgoers deliberately destroyed property in and around the venue and caused street fights in the surrounding residential neighbourhoods.

An employee of the PNE told Daily Hive that they believed the riots were “fuelled by alcohol.”