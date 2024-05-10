Best places to see the northern lights in Metro Vancouver

Due to a huge geomagnetic storm, this weekend is expected to be a rare and amazing opportunity to spot the northern lights in Vancouver.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the lights are “a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth.”

Fortunately, we might even get a glimpse of nature’s light show around Vancouver, in some of the more secluded areas of the Metro Vancouver region, away from the light pollution of dense urban areas.

Although the faint glow of the aurora borealis should be visible from the city with only the human eye, the LCD viewfinder of a DSLR camera will provide you with a more detailed depiction of what is in front of you.

Whether you’re using your own eyes or taking it in via technology, here is our guide for where to spot the northern lights in Vancouver when the conditions are right:

Please be aware that due to City of Vancouver bylaws, all beaches and parks close at 10 pm. Parking lot gates will be shut, and cars will be towed. Proceed with caution.

Spanish Banks

Head to the sand for a perfect spot to soak in the northern lights. On a clear night, you can get a great shot of the mountains with nature’s light show firing off behind them.

Make sure not to park your car in the lot after 10 pm, as it will get towed.

Where: The westernmost area of the beach next to Pacific Spirit Park

Burnaby Mountain

Head up to the northern face of the mountain that’s home to Simon Fraser University for prime stargazing and lights viewing. It’s far enough from the centre of both Vancouver and Burnaby to sufficiently escape the light pollution but convenient enough that it’s not burdensome to get to.

The main parking lot closes at 10 pm every night.

Where: Take exit 37 off Highway 1 and follow the signs for Simon Fraser University

Porteau Cove



This provincial park located along the Sea to Sky Highway sits just before Squamish and is far enough away from the lights of Vancouver to give a clear view of the aurora borealis. Note that certain hour restrictions apply, as it is a provincial park.

Also, do not park along the highway, as your car will be towed.

Where: In Squamish along the Sea to Sky Highway

Delta and Tsawwassen

With vast empty farmlands, few view obstructions, and very little light pollution, Delta and Tsawwassen are close enough to be convenient but far enough away to avoid the bright lights of Vancouver.

Be sure not to park your car near a greenhouse, as they emit bright lights that may affect your view of the aurora borealis.

Where: Take the 99, then the 17 or 17A from downtown

Cleveland Dam Field

Those in North Van can head up to Cleveland Dam to escape the glare of the city and catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis on a clear night. The reservoir’s reflective surface is also the perfect foil for those of you who know your way around a camera.

Please note that the Cleveland Dam Field parking lot closes at 8 pm.

Where: At the end of Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Iona Beach Regional Park in Richmond

Located just north of YVR airport, Iona Beach Regional Park is made up of a long jetty of sand and grass along the mouth of the Fraser River. If the conditions are right, you can get a great view of the light show alongside the unobstructed vistas of the Georgia Strait.

The parking lot at Iona Beach closes at 9 pm, but the views of the night sky can be seen along the road of the regional park.

Where: North of Vancouver International Airport