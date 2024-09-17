NewsWeather

Northern lights and nearly full moon dazzle Vancouver

Sep 17 2024, 4:10 pm
Some Vancouverites were treated to a rare sight last night — a nearly full moon illuminating the sky, along with northern lights.

The aurora was visible to the naked eye from Vancouver looking north. One Daily Hive reader sent photos of the dancing green lights above the North Shore Mountains seen from Kitsilano.

Another reader, Barbora Kyselicova, travelled to Porteau Cove to see the phenomenon. She captured images of green as well as purple light.

“We were driving to Porteau Cove with my daughter, arrived at 8 pm and, by 8:25 pm, the northern lights were out,” she said. “After 10 pm, parking started [to] be very busy, but drivers were patiently waiting for the space. Everything was just great.”

Porteau Cove

Northern lights on September 16, 2024, seen from Porteau Cove (Barbora Kyselicova/Submitted)

Sightings of the northern lights have been frequent this spring and summer in Vancouver as the sun reaches its most active point during its 11-year cycle. In May, a severe geomagnetic storm sparked a once-in-a-decade aurora event where the entire sky above Metro Vancouver turned green and purple for those who got to a dark enough place to see.

