BC Ale Trails just launched two new trails that you have to check out

BC Ale Trail just launched two brand new trails that you have to check out.

What was previously known as the Northern BC Ale Trail has now been divided into two separate trails, the Northeast and the Northwest, to help you explore both regions in a more intimate, magical, and beer-tiful way.

You might also like: Tim Hortons reveals most popular Timbit flavour across Canada in 2021

Food producer saves fruits and veggies from waste while helping refugees

Castella Cheesecake just opened a new location in Richmond

The newly launched Northeast and Northwest BC Ale Trails take you on an adventurous journey through the depths of the province.

“The Northern BC Ale Trail was the original trail,” Monica Frost, BC Ale Trail Project Lead said in a press release.

“By splitting them into the East and West corners of the province, we were able to create more engaging itineraries which allow visitors to truly take in the unique experiences that both regions have to offer,” she said.

Here is where the Northeast BC Ale Trail will take you:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Ale Trail | BC Craft Beer (@bcaletrail)

Here is where the Northwest BC Ale Trail will take you:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Ale Trail | BC Craft Beer (@bcaletrail)

For more information on the trails, check out the BC Ale Trail website here.

Between the beautiful greenery, breathtaking mountains, lakes, shores, and of course – amazing beer, you can’t go wrong with these trails.

Be sure to check out the Northeast and Northwest BC Ale trails for your chance to #explorebc in a unique and memorable way.